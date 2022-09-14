The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

Review: Flavia Abdurahman and Gabor Dunajszky's Resilience: Yet Here We Are, at Belco Arts, is a powerful exploration of Afghan women

By Brian Rope
September 14 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flavia Abdurahman: Purple girl at WD at Blue Mosque (video still). Picture supplied

Flavia Abdurahman and Gabor Dunajszky: Resilience: Yet Here We Are. Belco Arts, Pivot Gallery. Until October 9. belcoarts.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.