How to spring clean your skin at home

We're all aware of the seasonal drive to spring cleaning our homes, but now is also the ideal time to spring clean your skin.
Sydney naturopath and founder of Clemence Organics, Bridget Carmady suggests opening your beauty cabinet and throwing out anything you haven't used for the past year, or that isn't pulling its weight.
"Remember, good skincare has a short shelf life, so you want to check those best before dates and toss out anything that's been rolling around in your drawers since high school," she said.
During winter, our skin cell turnover slows, meaning skin can become dull and dry. Give your face a spring refresh by using an exfoliant that'll remove excess skin cells and revitalise skin.
If you're keen to try something new this season, TikTok's skin cycling trend combines active ingredients with skin recovery, and could be just what your face needs.
Coined by New York dermatologist Whitney Bowe, the regimen is taking the beauty industry by storm, mostly due to the fact so may are finding it effective.
Use a chemical exfoliant on night one and a retinoid on night two, ensuring you follow these steps with a hydrating moisturiser to keep skin nourished. Night three and four is about recovery, and focuses on hydration and repair by avoiding active ingredients. Repeat this four-night cycle for a radiant, healthy complexion ongoing, without damaging your skin barrier.
Bridget also recommends getting on top of pigmentation before summer hits.
"Prevention is always the best remedy, but if you have pigmentation that's been left unchecked all winter, now is the time to get it under control before you start spending some serious time in the sun," she said.
If you're not already, start wearing sunscreen every day. "Choose one that sits light on the skin and comfortably under make-up, so you don't have excuses not to wear it," said Bridget.
