The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Still pinching myself': Australian sevens star Corey Toole ready for Brumbies shot

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
September 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Toole has scored some remarkable tries on the sevens circuit. Picture by Getty Images

Corey Toole wants to go out with a bang, vowing to throw everything into his sevens farewell before starting his physical and mental transition for a Super Rugby chance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.