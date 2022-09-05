Embrace the hate. That's Melbourne Storm captain Jesse Bromwich's message to front-row partner Nelson Asofa-Solomona ahead of a mouth-watering big-men battle on Saturday night.
The controversial Storm enforcer will team up with Bromwich in trying to shutdown Raiders duo Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine in an elimination final in Melbourne.
The 28-year-old has been treading a fine line with NRL officials this year, so far avoiding major punishment despite being hit with several fines for foul play and use of his elbows in tackles.
It prompted Storm coach Craig Bellamy to leap to Asofa-Solomona's defence last weekend, describing him as a "punching bag" for critics despite not being suspended.
Bromwich weighed into the debate at the NRL finals launch on Monday, saying the personal attacks were unwarranted and urging Asofa-Solomona to use the criticism to be an intimidating force.
"I think it's unfair," Bromwich said. "His job as a front-rower is to go out there and be as aggressive as he can.
"He's not thinking about trying to be nice to anyone out there. I think he does a really good job at that and he offers a bit of intimidation for our team.
"I love playing alongside 'NAS', I really don't think [the criticism] bothers him too much. I had a chat to him after the game [last week] and he seemed fine. He seemed to embrace it.
"We love having Nelson in our team and he offers our team so much."
The forward-pack battle looms as a decisive factor as the Raiders return to a happy hunting ground in Melbourne, having won their past four games in the Victorian capital.
Tapine is enjoying the best season of his career and is regarded as the most in-form prop in the competition, while Papalii is just as destructive as he was when he led Canberra into a grand final three years ago.
Even so, the Raiders are well aware of the threat posed by Asofa-Solomona, who is one of the biggest players in the competition at 115 kilograms and 200 centimetres.
"He's a big dude," said Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead. "He's a big threat for them and gets them on the front foot, we're going to have to do a good job with him.
"Whether that's making him do a bit more work in defence so he's not as fresh for attack, or getting to him early and hopefully he goes quiet. He's definitely someone we'll be looking at this week."
The Raiders will have their own enforcer on the bench, with Corey Horsburgh cleared to play after being fined for a high tackle in the win against the Wests Tigers.
Self-confessed Canberra "grub" Horsburgh says he's relishing the prospect of cutting a Melbourne pack down to size.
Horsburgh was in the thick of the action once more as the Raiders stamped their ticket to the finals with a 56-10 win over Wests Tigers on Sunday.
The 24-year-old prop had a few run-ins with Tigers forward Zane Musgrove and is expecting another onslaught when the Raiders travel to Melbourne.
"I love going on and trying to lift the boys," he said. "Me and Emre (Guler) know that's what we have to do.
"We go out there and play our game. And I guess that's what I'm good at - being a grub.
"He (Asofa-Solomona) is a big scary fella, he's athletic as well and it's always a good challenge going up against him."
Horsburgh has never beaten Melbourne at home but ever since he made his first-grade debut in 2019 the Raiders have four wins from four in Melbourne.
"I've actually never lost there," he said.
"We got them twice in 2019 and then once in 2020.
"The boys beat them there this year too. I missed that one with pneumonia but it looked like they had fun.
"It's a great challenge and it's a good record but that means nothing now."
Horsburgh hasn't played finals since Canberra reached the decider in 2019.
Injuries curtailed his promising career in 2020 before the Raiders failed to make it into the top eight in 2021.
"I've really enjoyed the year and getting through it with no injuries," he said.
"I had my lisfranc, shoulder and wrist and feel like I've enjoyed my footy and found some form again."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
