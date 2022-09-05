The Canberra Times
NRL finals: 'He's intimidating': Storm rally around Nelson Asofa-Solomona ahead of Canberra Raiders showdown

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
September 5 2022 - 5:00am
Nelson Asofa-Solomona, centre, has been told to embrace the hate this weekend. Picture Getty Images

Embrace the hate. That's Melbourne Storm captain Jesse Bromwich's message to front-row partner Nelson Asofa-Solomona ahead of a mouth-watering big-men battle on Saturday night.

