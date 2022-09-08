Independent MP Zali Stegall will take her bid to crack down on misleading political advertising to the Voice to Parliament campaign.
The independent first brought her truth in political advertising bill, which covered federal elections, to parliament last year, warning it was "perfectly legal" for politicians to lie under the current system.
And with Labor promising a vote on a First Nations Voice to Parliament this term, Ms Steggall has told The Canberra Times she now wants the bill to also cover referenda.
"I'm continuing to push for the lies to stop in political advertising and will be updating my bill to also prohibit misleading or deceptive advertising in the context of the referendum," she said.
"We live in one of the greatest democracies in the world, and the Australian public deserve and expect to be able to make informed decisions about their country that are based on fact."
Supporters of the Voice were braced for an incendiary No campaign, with One Nation senator Pauline Hanson already comparing the proposal to apartheid.
Experts have also warned misinformation on the referendum was also proliferating online.
"I'd like to think that Australia can have an open and honest debate about the opportunity," Ms Steggall said.
"However, if the last election and the same sex marriage plebiscite are indicators, it suggests that not all stakeholders will 'play fair' without more rigour around the regulations."
Research showed nearly 90 per cent of Australians approved of truth in political advertising laws.
Ms Steggall introduced the private members bill to parliament in October, but will now need Labor's support to push it through after it lapsed before the May election.
It would prohibit advertising which contained "a statement of fact which is misleading or deceptive to a material extent, or is likely to mislead or deceive to a material extent". Those in breach could be forced to quickly correct the record.
The bill described Labor's 2016 'Mediscare' campaign, the Coalition's 2019 'death tax' claims, and Chinese-language signs appearing to mimic Australian Electoral Commission insignia as the "tip of the iceberg".
Labor has pledged referenda in each of its first two terms in office, with the Voice campaign to be followed by a vote on Australia becoming a republic if it wins the next election.
The government has yet to commit to backing the bill, though Energy and Climate Minister Chris Bowen insisted it would consider proposals from the crossbench during negotiations on emissions reduction.
Truth in advertising was one of a number of issues being explored by the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters in its review of the 2022 election.
The bill was modelled on existing laws in the ACT and South Australia, where electoral commissioners had the power to stop the dissemination of misleading ads, and force retractions.
Laws have existed South Australia since the 1980s, with the ACT passing its own legislation in 2020.
In the ACT, individuals in breach faced fines of up to $8000, with groups liable for a $45,000 sanction. Individuals disseminating "materially inaccurate and misleading" political adverts in South Australia face fines up to $5000, and groups faced a $25,000 sanction.
There were 90 complaints issued in the state in 2014, an election year, with 11 leading to a retraction or withdrawal.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
