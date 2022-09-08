The Canberra Times
'Drift king' Ameen Hamdan gives evidence in ACT Supreme Court trial for culpable driving causing death

By Toby Vue
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:30am
A P-plater who called himself the "drift king" while the song Tokyo Drift from one of the Fast and Furious movies played before his vehicle crashed into a tree, killing his 16-year-old girlfriend, has denied knowing what that moniker referred to.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland.

