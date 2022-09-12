The Canberra Times
Home/What's On
Review

Restaurant review: There's an atmosphere of generosity at Agostinis

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Profiterole, Nutella mousse and warm chocolate. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It's spring according to the calendar but the weather's yet to get the memo on this chilly September evening. But one step inside the East Hotel and things are already warming up. There's a long table set up in the foyer, with candles and shimmering glassware, at the other end the fire is flickering, Joe's Bar is vibing and the early sitting at Agostinis is a popular choice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.