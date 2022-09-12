The frico has been on the menu here for a long time and you can see why. It's kind of like a flat gratin with Montasio cheese and thin slices of potato cooked to perfection. I ask how it's cooked, with a green salad it would be an easy dinner at home for those weeks there's only potatoes in the pantry and a few stray bits of cheese lurking in the fridge. Carbs and cheese, you can't really go wrong.