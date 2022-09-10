The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Online apps harvest data about us. At what point do we start turning away from them?

By Joanne Orlando
September 10 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There have been calls to have TikTok banned in Australia with concern over the data they harvest from us, what they do with it, and the country where it is stored. In other words, the issue is about protecting our privacy and security.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.