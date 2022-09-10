Online apps harvest data about us. At what point do we start turning away from them?

All our data is sent to organisations around the world, many of whom we've never heard of. How each piece of data will be used depends entirely on the organisation at the other end of the request. More information helps companies target their advertising, track high-traffic areas in stores, or show us more dog videos to keep us on their sites for longer. Anyone with access to these data files can see anything they have collected about us, the sites we view online, whom we spend the night with or where we go, whether it's a methadone clinic, a massage parlour or a church. This has an unknown, and maybe even unknowable, effect on our privacy. We have no control over it once it's taken.