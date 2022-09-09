The Canberra Times
Pat Dodson reverses his opposition to territory rights push

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
September 9 2022 - 4:30am
Senator for Western Australia, Pat Dodson. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Senator Pat Dodson has flipped on his previous attempts to block off territories legislating for voluntary assisted dying, now saying he does not want to stand in their way.

