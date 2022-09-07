A group of Indigenous leaders will meet for the first time this week, to plot the next steps along the road to a Voice to Parliament.
And Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney is urging Australian businesses to back the "nation-building process", which she insists cannot be led by government.
In a speech to be delivered to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia on Thursday, Ms Burney will announce 20 First Nations leaders will form an ongoing working group on the Voice.
The group, set to meet for the first time in Canberra on Friday, will be chaired by Ms Burney and include Noel Pearson, Marcia Langton, and Ms Burney's predecessor Ken Wyatt.
With all state and territory leaders having given their in-principle support for the referendum, Ms Burney will say the next step is to "harness the goodwill in the Australian community".
"Let's be clear: government cannot lead this referendum. This will come from the grassroots, from communities," she will say.
"Because the Voice is a nation-building project, we will need a united Yes campaign that captures the attention and the imagination of the Australian people."
Corporate Australia, led by the Business Council of Australia, is flagging its intention to back the Voice, potentially providing a financial leg-up to the Yes campaign.
Ms Burney will say the business community understands backing the referendum "is right thing to do", urging its leaders to throw their weight behind the campaign.
"I encourage everyone in this room to get involved and lend your voice so that future generations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can have their voices heard," she will say.
The Coalition has refused to commit to backing the Voice, claiming it will wait until more detail was provided by the government.
The roundtable will work through the timing of the referendum, the question put to the public, and how much detail will be provided to voters.
It will be complemented by a second group - made up of representatives from local councils, land councils, and First Nations organisations - will provide advice on engagement with Indigenous communities and advocate for the Voice.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
