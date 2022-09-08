The Australian Prime Minister has signed the Condolence Book for the late Queen Elizabeth II, at Parliament House.
He was joined by House speaker Milton Dick and Senate president Sue Lines, along with a host of other MPs.
Anthony Albanese said in a televised address to the nation Friday that today marked the end of an era.
"We will convey the sorrow of Australians as well as our best wishes to him and the Queen Consort as he takes on his duties as sovereign," he said.
"This time of mourning will pass but then deep respect and warmth regarding which Australians have always held for her Majesty will never fade.
"May she rest in eternal peace."
The Australian Governor General and Prime Minister will suspend parliament and soon travel to London to meet Australia's new king, Charles III and take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Arrangements for the funeral will be revealed in the next 48 hours.
The Parliament will not sit as planned next week, to allow for a 14-day observance period.
Australia has joined much of the world in mourning Queen Elizabeth II, as her death prompts the first change in head of state in more than seven decades.
A statement from Buckingham Palace early on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 96-year-old's death.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said.
"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Flags will fly at half mast across Australia on Friday as the nation waits to hear how the official mourning process will proceed.
In an initial statement to the media, Mr Albanese paid tribute to the Queen, who is succeeded by her son King Charles III in a move that is expected to renew Australia's republican debate.
"An historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service has come to an end," Mr Albanese said in the statement.
"The government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength."
Mr Albanese said that "from her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia".
"Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours."
He praised the Queen's relationship with Australia and the rest of the world.
"As monarch for more than half the life of our Federation, the relationship between Australia and Britain matured and evolved throughout Her Majesty's reign," he said.
"The Queen greeted each and every change with understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people's good judgment.
"This was the deft and diplomatic way she bound the diversity of the modern Commonwealth, nations around the world who will mourn her passing.
"This time of mourning will pass but the deep respect and warm regard in which Australians always held Her Majesty will never fade."
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.
Governor-General David Hurley said Australians should take inspiration from the Queen's contribution.
"She was a truly remarkable person," he said in a statement.
"When I reflect on my own memories - she was my Queen for my whole life - I think of Her Majesty's dignity and her compassion. Her dedication and tireless work ethic. And her selflessness and unwavering commitment to the people that she served. To us."
Federal opposition leader Peter Dutton was thankful for the Queen's dedicated service.
"Today, a comforting warmth has left the world. One of humanity's brightest lights has gone out," he said.
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
