Flags will be flown at half-mast in the ACT until further notice as a sign of respect after the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Friday morning.
Mr Barr released a statement praising the long-serving monarch on her dedication and service.
"On behalf of the ACT government and the people of Canberra, we offer our deepest sympathies to the royal family," Mr Barr said.
"We also extend our condolences to the people of the United Kingdom.
"Today marks the end of an era.
"Her Majesty had a long history with the national capital, having visited Canberra on 14 occasions throughout her time as monarch. Her first visit was in 1954 to open the Federal Parliament and her most recent visit was in 2011 as part of a national tour.
In 1992, Her Majesty opened Bonython Primary School and in 2006 she honoured emergency services personnel involved in the January 2003 bushfires.
"Her Majesty has been the monarch throughout the lives of the majority of Canberrans. Her life is an incredible dedication to public duty and I'm sure many Canberrans will be saddened by her passing this morning.
"May she rest in peace."
Mr Barr said further arrangements for a gun salute and a national memorial service would be announced by the Commonwealth government.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
