The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Anthony Albanese's stage 3 tax cut blues

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
September 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers could still make changes to the stage 3 tax cuts. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The current uncertainty surrounding the stage 3 tax cuts was both an entirely predictable and completely avoidable result of the unnecessarily long delay between stages 2 and 3.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.