The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Police, emergency services conduct annual search and rescue exercise at Namadgi National Park

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
September 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Police and Emergency Services conduct practice missing person search and rescue at Namadgi National Park in Canberra. Video by Soofia Tariq

Imagine you are bushwalking in one of Canberra's many national parks. You trip on a rock and fall down a hill and break a bone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.