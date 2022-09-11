The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Pothole claims soar with cost to ACT government of more than $43,000

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 11 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Periods of wet weather have contributed to a higher than normal number of potholes on the ACT's roads. Picture by Lannon Harley

Motorists whose vehicles have been damaged by potholes in the ACT this year have already shared in more than $43,000 of ACT government compensation pay outs this year, already outstripping the number successful claims made last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.