Zoë Wundenberg | JobSeeker stagnation a blow for hopes of better future

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
September 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Last week, Treasurer Jim Chalmers acknowledged the importance of making sure that social security payments "keep up." However, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese categorically stated that any increase to JobSeeker payment beyond the automatic indexation is off the cards for the October budget, which is a significant blow for voters who had gone into the 2022 election with high hopes for a better future under a Labor government.

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

