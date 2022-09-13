The Canberra Times
Andrew Antoniou is a unique voice within Australian art

By Sasha Grishin
Updated September 13 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:20am
Andrew Antoniou, Zodiacs Dance, 2021, charcoal, 85 x 100cm. Picture supplied

Andrew Antoniou: Props, masks and magic, Grainger Gallery, Building 3.3, 1 Dairy Rd, Fyshwick.

Andrew Antoniou is an artist with a vision, one that is distinctly his own. It is built around the idea that the world is a stage and on this stage characters, who are devoid of personal emotion, perform an enigmatic narrative. Their actions appear to be deliberate, but their purpose is not revealed to the viewer, nor is it clear the role played by the various props, symbols or rites that surround and seem to preoccupy these characters.

