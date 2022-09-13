Antoniou is also a distinguished printmaker - an accomplished etcher - with a number of superb etchings included in this exhibition, amongst which is Observations, 2017. Here the pantomime with its cast of somnambulistic characters and their weird attributes makes for a disturbing composition that seems to stem directly out of the world of Hieronymus Bosch and the medieval world of the absurd and the grotesque. One is tempted to say that Antoniou makes the sort of work that it would be advisable for children not to view before they go to bed.