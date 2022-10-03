A few hours earlier the place had a quiet stillness to it, as the first sets of feet slowly shuffled into the room, the home of the Ottolenghi Test Kitchen. No longer based in the Camden arches, but instead on the bustling Holloway Road in North London, the big sunny rooftop room shining its morning light onto the clean stainless steel countertops, the brightly coloured floors, the rows of jarred ingredients lined up like keen students in a classroom saying "pick me!". There is no movement yet, no exhaust fan doing its best to drink in all the fumes of charred spring onions and eggplants, of fried shallots and chillies, of sugar and spice and all the things nice. It's just 9am on a Monday morning, and the best is yet to come.