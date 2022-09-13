The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tom Starling locked in on Raiders premiership push despite off-field distractions.

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rom Staling is locked in on the Canberra Raiders' NRL finals campaign. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Raiders utility Tom Starling has praised his mother for helping steady the ship amid a challenging year off the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.