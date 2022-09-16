Meanwhile, the ford was subject to regular flooding and animals often became bogged in quicksand, so you can imagine the excitement when the single-lane timber truss bridge opened on March 27, 1895. In fact, it was such a significant event in the area that a localised public holiday was declared the day of the opening, when amid much pomp and ceremony, Mrs McKeahnie of Booroomba, the oldest resident in the district, opened the bridge by cutting a silk ribbon from which was suspended a bottle of champagne.