The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

My top four things to check out in Tharwa

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:44am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunting for treasure in Tharwa

The Tharwa Bush Fair is on this Sunday. So much to see and do, from live entertainment to fun games for the kids. The little village wedged up against the hulking Mt Tennent and gateway to adventures in Namadgi and beyond is full of many surprises, and not just what you might pick up in the lucky dip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.