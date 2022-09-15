The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: Plenty to laugh about in Julia Roberts, George Clooney film, Ticket to Paradise

By Cris Kennedy
September 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ticket to Paradise, M. 104 minutes. 3 stars

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.