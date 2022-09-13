The Bureau of Meteorology has officially declared a La Nina weather system is underway in the South Pacific.
Models predict the event, characterised by above average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia, will continue until early 2023. It is expected to peak during spring.
This is the third back-to-back event and the fourth instance of three consecutive La Ninas since records began in 1900.
Many communities are still recovering after unprecedented flooding over the past 18 months. Some people who've never experienced floods may also be at risk.
According to the Bureau's Climate Driver Update, tropical Pacific sea surface temperatures have been cooling since June and are now at La Nina thresholds. Atmospheric indicators are also displaying patterns typical of the weather event.
A negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event continues. A negative IOD is associated with above average spring rainfall for much of Australia. When a La Nina and negative IOD combine, it further increases the likelihood of above average rainfall over Australia, particularly in the eastern half of the continent.
People in flood-prone areas have been urged to prepare following the Bureau's declaration.
NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said while the agency is well-prepared for another busy period, it is critically important for people to take responsibility and be prepared.
"Today's declaration means eastern Australia is heading into a third consecutive La Nina season, which presents unique risks and challenges," Commissioner York said.
"There is already wet soil, high rivers and full dams right across our state, and with more rain on the horizon comes the very real possibility of flooding.
"If you live in a flood-prone area, I urge you to take steps to prepare now. Make sure you know your risk, have an up-to-date emergency plan and emergency kit. Preparing early will save you vital time during an emergency."
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
