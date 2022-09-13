Josh Papalii isn't bothered by the short turnarounds the Raiders have faced between games in recent weeks.
No matter what the schedule throws at them, the Green Machine are not hedging their bets - they're determined to keep pushing for a spot in no less than the grand final.
After the team took a chartered flight to maximise their preparation for the elimination final in Melbourne last Saturday, Papalii welcomed the incredibly tight itinerary proposed for the Raiders' semi-final against the Parramatta Eels in Sydney.
The Raiders will travel north on Thursday afternoon, play in their do-or-die match Friday night, and then take a bus back to Canberra immediately after the game.
That puts their arrival back in the capital in the early hours Saturday morning.
It's all about the long game - the potential to meet the Cowboys in Townsville the following week. And if they're to prepare well for that potential clash, they'll want as much time as possible recharging back in Canberra.
"It's very important," Papalii said. "I'm not looking to lose this Friday.
"I've got three kids to look after and they'll be in a bad mood [if we do]. I'm not looking to lose that's for sure.
"The boys are looking forward to a challenge but it's doable. It's winnable."
The Queensland Origin stalwart said he couldn't help but think of the step beyond the Eels, but was wary of getting carried away at the same time.
"We've been in that spot before where we've played in a few prelims and you get a glimpse of a grand final and it's hard not to think about it," he said.
"But last time we played in Townsville we got pumped so it was a thought I put away pretty quick."
Captain Elliott Whitehead said the Raiders have the medical staff and trainers to manage the situation.
"We shortened up our session outside and we made it sharp but the quality is still there," he said.
"We're full of confidence and belief that we can get the win against Parramatta.
"They'll want to bounce back form that loss and we want to continue our run.
"We'll have the day off tomorrow and we'll be ready to go Thursday."
