The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Visual art
Review

A Feminine Perspective, by the Hedda Photography Group, an exploration women's artistic creation at M16 Artspace

By Brian Rope
Updated September 14 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenda Runnegar's Bush Hut. Picture supplied

Hedda Photography Group - Andrea Bryant, Andrée Lawrey, Brenda Runnegar, Eva van Gorsel, Helen McFadden, Judy Parker, Julie Garran, Lyndall Gerlach, Margaret Stapper, Marion Milliken, Pam Rooney, Susan Henderson and Ulli Brunnschweiler: A Feminine Perspective. M16 Artspace Until September 25. m16artspace.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Visual art
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.