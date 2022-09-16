The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion
Subscriber

Not even the Queen is immune from the Grim Reaper's scythe

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
September 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I was an urchin of seven in bucolic East Anglia when the Queen took the throne. Picture Getty Images

One of the several woolly mammoths in the room as we try to make sense of our bewildered feelings about the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that her passing is a reminder to all of us of our own mortality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.