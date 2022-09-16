Your venerable columnist is that rare thing, a citizen of the Commonwealth who has known a monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II. I was an English urchin of six when King George VI died. Then I was an urchin of seven and at my infants' school in bucolic East Anglia when in June 1953, like every child in my county's school system, I was given a special Coronation edition of The New Testament Of Our Lord And Saviour Jesus Christ "to commemorate the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - 2 June 1953".