Canberra's bushfire season has been pushed back for a third consecutive year after the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) declared another La Nina event.
The ACT government announced on Wednesday it would be delaying the official start of the Territory's bushfire season by a month, from October 1 to November 1.
This is the third time the traditional start of bushfire season has been pushed back due to ongoing wet conditions.
On Tuesday, the Bureau officially declared a La Nina weather system, which is the cooling of the surface of the Pacific Ocean causing increased rainfall, flooding and cyclones, was underway for a third back-to-back summer.
Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman said the level of rainfall during the winter months and early spring has reduced the overall bushfire threat to the community.
"Though we are urging Canberrans to remember that there is always a risk of bush or grass fires starting. It only takes a few days of warmer weather and increased sunshine to dry out grassland.
"This is a good time for us all to prepare our homes and ensure we have updated our Emergency Survival Plans," Mr Gentleman said.
The Emergency Services Agency (ESA) Commissioner Georgeina Whelan announced the official start of the storm season has also been delayed by one month and is set to start on 1 October.
"Our team of teams, including ACT Rural Fire Service, ACT State Emergency Service, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Ambulance Service, has been working hard to prepare for the hazard season.
"Now is the time for the community to do their part and prepare their home and families to ensure the ACT is emergency ready," Commissioner Whelan said.
The ACT ESA seasonal bushfire outlook for spring forecasts above average rainfall and a below normal fire potential for the Territory.
"Should the expected above average rainfall not be received, then we would expect to see normal fire potential for grasslands in the ACT during spring," the ESA said.
The Australian Fire Danger Rating System (AFDRS) was recently updated, for the first time in 60 years, to account for such extreme weather events.
Canberra recorded high levels of rain throughout winter, the likes of which has not been seen in decades, with August receiving the highest rainfall in 20 years.
Despite the increased rain, hazard reduction burns are being conducted throughout the ACT and South Coast region.
Rural land holders can continue undertaking private hazard reduction burns without a fire permit. Permits will be required from November 1, 2022 and throughout the official bushfire season.
For more information on how to Be Emergency Ready, visit www.esa.act.gov.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
