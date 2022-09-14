The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Treasury releases issues paper for upcoming Reserve Bank review

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
September 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RBA governor Philip Lowe will appear in front of the House of Representative's economics committee on Friday. Picture Getty Images

Governance, performance and the running of the Reserve Bank will act as central themes in its upcoming review, a new issues paper has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.