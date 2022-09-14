Imagine when the government of the day wanted to do something with which you particularly disagreed or hadn't done something you thought they should. We have learnt recently that our current appointed Governor-General lobbied for a particular cause. Apparently he got a better hearing than most members of Parliament. That's not how it is meant to work. When an appointed governor-general will argue with the prime minister or his office over who gets to toss the coin at the cricket, imagine how much more entitled an elected head of state might feel.