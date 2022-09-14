The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

CFMEU secretary Zach Smith | ACT public service general service officer wage an insult

By Zach Smith
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Very few Canberrans would be able to tell you what a general service officer is. But you'd certainly notice if they stopped working.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.