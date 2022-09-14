Thick plastic bags from supermarkets and department stores, along with plastic takeaway containers, could be among the next plastic items to be banned in the ACT.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the government would also soon release a circular economy strategy to set out a path forward to remove more waste from the territory.
"The strategy will consider how we create and support new jobs, better manage problematic waste streams and design supply chains to stop waste streams from emerging in the first place," Mr Steel said.
The ACT government wants businesses, industry groups and community members to comment on its proposed next stage of the single-use plastic phase out.
The government also wants to ban single-use plastic plates and bowls; plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care, cosmetic and cleaning products; and expanded polystyrene products and packaging.
White and brown goods - such as fridges, washing machines, televisions and radios - could be exempt from a ban on polystyrene packaging.
The government would not have the power to ban products packaged with polystyrene in other jurisdictions coming into the ACT, but could prevent distributors from using the material to package goods for sale and distribution in the territory.
Expanded polystyrene is also used as a building material and insulation.
Mr Steel said the government would seek input on its plan to cut plastic waste, while supporting businesses and organisations who had already ditched single-use plastics.
"We have taken a progressive approach to phasing out single-use plastics and have received widespread community and business support," Mr Steel said.
The next phase of the single-use plastic ban is due to begin on July 1, 2023. On July 1 this year, single-use plastic straws were banned except for those who need them for accessibility reasons, cotton buds with plastic sticks and oxo-degradable plastics.
Laws to ban single-use plastics in the ACT passed the Legislative Assembly in March 2021 and came into force with the first stage of the ban later that year. Plastic bags less than 35 microns thick were banned in the ACT in 2011.
Businesses in the territory face fines of up to $40,000 if they sell or distribute a prohibited single-use plastic product.
The market for single-use plastic products is rapidly shrinking, as states and territories unveil plans to ban different products.
NSW is due to expand its single-use plastics ban in November to include straws, coffee stirrers, cutlery, plates, cotton buds, polystyrene cups and containers, and cosmetics containing plastic microbeads. Thin plastic bags are already banned in the state.
Meanwhile, an Australian-first ban on plastic barrier bags at Coles supermarkets in the ACT began on Wednesday.
The supermarket operator has removed single-use plastic fresh produce bags, also known as barrier bags, from all 12 of its Canberra supermarkets from Wednesday for an indefinite trial which will encourage customers to bring in reusable options for their fruit and veg.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
