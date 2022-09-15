The Canberra Times
David Thodey to lead myGov audit

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
September 15 2022 - 2:01pm
Former Telstra boss David Thodey will lead the government's myGov audit. Picture by Karleen Minney

The former Telstra boss who led a major review of the public service has been picked to lead the Albanese government's myGov user audit.

