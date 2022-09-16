Calling all witches and wizards of Canberra. Get your brooms fired up and fly straight to the Wizard's Den pop-up bar experience.
This unique wizard-themed adventure casts a spell over Zoo Bar, on London Circuit, from October 5 until December 18.
Get ready to immerse yourself in a magical world filled with sorcery, spells and delicious concoctions.
Don your robe and sip mead as you learn the ancient art of potion making from a shrewd potion master.
The 90-minute session will allow you to become a master of sorcery as you conjure up potions for good and for evil.
Discover the secrets of perfecting your brew (try adding a pinch of unicorn dust) while you chant and stir your bubbling cauldron.
While the idea of a certain wizard whose name we're not allowed to say might appeal to youngsters, this event is strictly adults only.
Some family-friendly sessions are available, which are suitable for underage wizards so check closer to the date.
Tickets are now available now for $45 per person. The spellbinding experience includes one welcome drink and two bespoke magical potions.
Book at explorehidden.com
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
