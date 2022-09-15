Compared with other Schrader sadsacks, Julian is a pretty happy hooker. Nineteen-eighty Julian zips around sun-drenched LA in his black Mercedes 450 SL, 1980 Julian sings along with Smokey Robinson as he lovingly lays one splendid brown/grey jacket-shirt-tie ensemble after another out on his bed in the Westwood Hotel Apartments. Nineteen-eighty Julian sleeps with mature, wealthy women for money; he accompanies them to antique shops, he makes them laugh and doesn't seem particularly troubled by his questionable station in life.