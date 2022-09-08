The Canberra Times
Cobra Kai kicks it up a notch with more pleasantly corny nostalgia

By B. R. Doherty
Updated September 8 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:00am
Capable of inducing tears of goofy dad joy and simultaneous guffaws of derision, Cobra Kai returns for its fifth season this week, daring us to unsubscribe to daggy old Netflix.

