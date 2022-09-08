As is the case with this week's return, Cobra Kai has been able to tap into a long line of vaudevillian villains comprising actors only too willing to make a return to paid employment. The best of them has always been Martin Kove's sadistic and sleeveless sensei John Kreese. It's a testament to 76-year-old Kove's acting chops he can still come across as something approaching threatening considering he appears to be so frail in real life he must be propped up with an unseen pole every time he hobbles into shot.