The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Baseball's back on the telly, but it's just not cricket

By B. R. Doherty
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cricket may not be "the sport of kings", "the beautiful game" or even "the game they play in heaven" but it's still our national sport with millions of fans and associated revenue, so where are all the movies?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.