As America's men went off to war, its women were dragooned into an ersatz version of major league baseball founded in 1943 by chewing gum magnate Philip K. Wrigley. The AAGPBL was only ever intended to serve as a wartime diversion and marketplace-holding tool, it was never supposed to be a compelling forum of genuine skill and competition. But that's precisely what unfolded as exemplified by the league's most successful team, The Rockford Peaches.