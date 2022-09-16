They were blown off the park in the first half, but the Canberra Raiders were left to rue a key ruling in Friday's semi-final loss to the Parramatta Eels.
With the match evenly poised, the Raiders launched a raid down the left flank in the 12th minute.
Winger Jordan Rapana was set free, dragged down by desperate defence as he reached the line.
It appeared Clint Gutherson intentionally knocked the ball out of Rapana's hands while he attempted to ground the ball.
The referees thought otherwise, ruling a loose carry and handing the Eels possession.
The decision came before Parramatta had fully clicked into gear, the team leading 6-0 at the time.
That quickly changed, Brad Arthur's side rolling down the field before Xavier Savage received a horror bounce when attempting to clean up a Mitchell Moses grubber.
The ball went through his legs, Tom Opacic pouncing to put the Eels up 10-0.
Just nine minutes later it was 22-0, tries to Waqa Blake and Junior Paulo breaking the game open.
Savage may have made a crucial error that allowed Opacic to score, but the youngster proved he is not afraid of the big stage later in the first half.
Playing in just his 22nd NRL match, Savage produced a moment that will appear on highlight reels for years to come.
Having received the ball inside his own 20-metre line, the 20-year-old sliced through the Eels defensive line before burning past Clint Gutherson to complete an outstanding 85m solo effort.
It proved the lone bright spot on an otherwise forgettable night for Canberra.
Savage has the talent to be the Raiders starting fullback for the next decade and while the match may not have played out as hoped, he will learn plenty from Friday.
Fresh off a disappointing showing a week ago, Parramatta were flawless on Friday.
The Raiders may have been below their best, but few teams in the league would have been able to stop the Eels.
The forwards set the tone for the dominant performance up front, running for 797 more metres than their opponents.
That allowed the backs to play off the front foot and Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown made the most of the attacking space.
Parramatta's 20 offloads also proved lethal, the Eels able to roll forward and find holes in a retreating Raiders defensive line.
Friday night's loss was no doubt disappointing. The Raiders travelled to Sydney confident they would defeat the Eels.
It's pain, however, that will likely fuel the Raiders throughout the summer in their quest to go all the way in 2023.
The 2022 season was not exactly smooth sailing for Canberra. Prized halfback recruit Jamal Fogarty injured his knee in the pre-season.
It took 12 weeks for him to make his return and his combination with Jack Wighton suffered as a result.
Emerging stars Savage and Zac Woolford will only continue to improve as they find their feet in the NRL.
The platform is now there, the Raiders are ready to soar in 2023.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
