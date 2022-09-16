The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Parramatta Eels blow Canberra Raiders out of the NRL finals

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 16 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eels were far too good for the Green Machine. Picture Getty Images

They produced a stunning run to the finals, but the Green Machine ran out of gas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.