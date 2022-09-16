The Canberra Times
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in London

Laura Carolina Corrigan
By Laura Carolina Corrigan
Updated September 16 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 9:00pm
The late Queen Elizabeth II coffin returns to Buckingham Palace

The Australian Prime Minister, Governor-General David Hurley, and their partners, have arrived in London for a series of events commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II.

