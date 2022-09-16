The Australian Prime Minister, Governor-General David Hurley, and their partners, have arrived in London for a series of events commemorating the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Anthony Albanese and partner Jodie Haydon have joined mourners in Green Park, where they have placed flowers alongside an Australian flag.
"It's a great honour to be representing Australia here," Mr Albanese said from the park close to Buckingham Palace in central London.
"Quite clearly what we can see all around us is the affection in which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was held by people here in the United Kingdom ... and right around the Commonwealth."
Mr Albanese said Monday's funeral would be a "sombre day".
"But it will also be a day of celebrating a life well lived, a life of service," he said.
The Prime Minister, along with other world leaders, will meet King Charles III during their stay in London.
He will also meet with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canada's Justin Trudeau.
But Mr Albanese said it was not a time for politics.
"It's not a time for partisanship. This is a time for unity for coming together.
"And for just paying tribute to the life and contribution of Queen Elizabeth."
He will view the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall and sign the official condolence book at Lancaster House before a brief audience with the King at Buckingham Palace.
READ MORE:
The Commonwealth has grown from seven nations including Australia and New Zealand at the start of the Queen's reign to 54 members representing 2.4 billion people, or almost one-third of the world's population, today.
Sixteen Australian prime ministers served during the Queen's reign, starting with Sir Robert Menzies, while 16 governors-general served over the period.
Ten everyday Australians will attend the funeral, an arrangement the Palace had in place for many years.
Mr Albanese said he would convey Australians' deep condolences to the King.
"This is of course, the loss of the monarch for Commonwealth nations ... but for him, it's the loss of his mother as well."
The Queen's funeral will be televised at 8pm AEST on Monday.
- With AAP
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Canberra Times producer with a background in news and podcasts.
Canberra Times producer with a background in news and podcasts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.