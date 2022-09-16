To start, the Australian Parliament was suspended for 15 days, five days longer than the British Parliament. If our Prime Minister was relying on a return Qantas flight from Canberra to get to Her Majesty's funeral, an additional five day's leeway would be understandable. But seeing as he is sensibly taking a Royal Australian Air Force flight, is there any real reason parliament can't continue even as the Prime Minister pays his respects? The necessity of the additional five days of suspension have not been explained at all, except to say that it was following "long established protocol". Neither was it clear who set the protocol, or if Australia could amend it. Effectively, parliament has been suspended for 15 days "just because".