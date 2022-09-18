In this way, the very agency of public servants can become the engine that drives DRIVE. The goal should be for junior officers to gain the skills and competence to exercise that agency, using the power that is in Empower to make good decisions and take effective action, and to disrupt the cycle of risk-averse senior officers taking on more and more of the decision-making and other work because they have bought into the myth that those down there can't be trusted or relied upon.

