Some years ago, when the kids were younger, we went on an adventurous family holiday in the Grampians, including booking a day of abseiling. The youngest had a particularly volatile temper and got so upset that his brother could climb a cliff that he couldn't, he threw himself backwards off the ledge as part of his tantrum. Now, he was tied to all of us by rope so he couldn't actually throw himself off the cliff as he planned, but what was a small fear of heights in myself became a chasm of anxiety from that moment forward. And I would have to say that I felt watching Fall was on par with that moment, only instead of a single moment, it is extended through 107 minutes.