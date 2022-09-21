The Canberra Times
Consider financial help for storm clean up and improve utility response, govt told after West Belconnen storm inquiry

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:24am, first published September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Fallen trees littered the streets of Holt after a severe thunderstorm swept through Belconnen in early January 2022. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT government should better co-ordinate its response to severe storms and consider providing financial help to residents to clear up their yards after damaging weather, an inquiry into a supercell thunderstorm in West Belconnen has recommended.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

