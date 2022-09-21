The ACT's cabinet has agreed to raise the territory's minimum age of criminal responsibility to 14 but the age will first increase to 12 years old.
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury confirmed the government has reached an agreement on the process to raise the age of criminal responsibility.
Work is underway to draft the proposed legislation. Under the proposed laws the age would immediately increase to 12 when the legislation is passed but it would take another two years for the age to be raised to 14.
Mr Rattenbury said the reason for the staggered approach was that the number of 10- and 11-year-olds in the criminal justice system was small and the service system was already capable of responding to that group.
He said reforms would be needed for the service system to be able to cater for those aged 12 and 13.
The ACT government is also considering whether there would be exceptions for young people who commit serious crimes such as murder.
A major report last year found sweeping reforms were needed to the ACT's service and support systems if the age of criminal responsibility is raised, concluding that without reforms the legislative change would not result in better outcomes for children.
This report provided recommendations for reforms that were needed and a pathway to guide the government about how the age could be raised.
The agreement to raise the age to 14 has come after there were disagreements earlier this year between Labor and the Greens about the reforms. It is understood the parties were divided on when to introduce the legislation and the form it would take.
Labor and the Greens agreed to raise the age in the parliamentary and governing agreement but an age was not specified.
Mr Rattenbury was reluctant to put a timeframe on when the laws would be introduced but said he would like this to be early next year.
"We want to bring this reform through but we need to make sure as we do it that we've got the right response in place to make sure the community remains safe and that young people are given those supports and alternative pathways," he said.
"We don't have an exact timeframe on the legislation but in this next phase we're about to get into some very serious consultation."
The comments came as the government was handed a petition with nearly 5000 signatures calling on the territory's minimum age of criminal responsibility to at least 14 years.
The petition was handed to the government by ACT children and young people commissioner Jodie Griffiths-Cook and Youth Coalition ACT executive director Justin Barker.
Ms Griffiths-Cook said she hoped reforms to the service system would allow for early intervention to help children.
"Many of the children that we know already are involved in our youth justice system, have mental health issues and undiagnosed disabilities," she said.
"The earlier we can identify those needs exist and to be able to respond to those and put in place the kind of support that these children and young people need."
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
