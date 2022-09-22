Governor-General David Hurley has acknowledged the mixed reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including among Indigenous Australians, as dignitaries gathered to mourn the passing of the former long-serving monarch.
Mr Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton paid tribute to the Queen at the national memorial service inside Parliament House's Great Hall on Thursday morning.
On the lawns outside Parliament House, a small crowd braved wind and drizzle to watch the service on big screens.
Mr Albanese described Queen Elizabeth as a "rare and reassuring constant in a world of change", who embodied quiet dignity in an era of "performative celebrity".
"In an era of fads and fashionable causes, The Queen did not seek to chase the times - instead she held to qualities and virtues that are timeless: love of family, loyalty to country, service to community, kindness to those in need, respect for everyone she met," Mr Albanese said.
The Governor-General, the monarch's representative in Australia, said the reaction to the 96 year old's death had "exceeded any expectation" in Australia, the UK and across the world.
Mr Hurley said the Queen had the power to unite communities, providing a "common touch point" which helped overcome divisions and draw people together.
"This was evident in the diversity of those who responded to her death. [People] young and old, from every continent on earth, in positions of power and influence and, in far greater numbers, everyday people looking for an outlet to convey their love, respect and simple thanks," he said.
But Mr Hurley acknowledged that not everyone felt the same about the Queen - including First Nations Australians who considered the monarch the head of a colonising empire.
"In considering the unifying role Her Majesty played, I'd acknowledge that her passing has prompted different reactions for some in our community," he said.
"I'm conscious [of] and respect that the response of many First Nations Australians is shaped by our colonial history and broader reconciliation journey. That is a journey we as a nation must complete."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the Queen would be remembered for embodying humanity's best virtues, including service, sacrifice, fortitude, humility, grace, generosity, forgiveness and empathy.
"Virtues and values, of course, which we all admire, but which are under pressure in the modern age," Mr Dutton said.
"Perhaps our Queen's greatest triumph will be a renaissance of these virtues and values as we remember her evermore."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
