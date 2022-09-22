The Canberra Times
Governor-General David Hurley acknowledges mixed reaction to Queen's death

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:24am, first published 3:20am
Governor-General David Hurley speaking at the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Governor-General David Hurley has acknowledged the mixed reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, including among Indigenous Australians, as dignitaries gathered to mourn the passing of the former long-serving monarch.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

