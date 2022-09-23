Some of my fondest memories are of road trips. Canberra to Sydney, before the motorway was built. Hamburgers at Mittagong before the enormous roadhouses blighted the landscape. The climb up Razorback on the old Hume Highway (I recall a globe of some sort at the top - am I imagining this?), mother worrying the car would overheat. The lights and traffic of Sydney in the distance. Sydney to Byron Bay as a teenager, Perth to Sydney in my 20s, San Francisco to Eureka in northern California as someone the wrong side of 50. The mother of all road trips, though, was a recent 3500km loop through outback NSW in a ute with two colleagues. We traced the course of the Darling River from Wentworth to Bourke for a series of stories and podcasts and agreed at the end it was a career highlight.

