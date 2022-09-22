The ACT's electricity grid operator is working to introduce SMS notifications for unplanned power outages and has conceded it can learn from the response to a damaging storm.
Evoenergy said it was considering the recommendations of a Legislative Assembly inquiry into the storm, which resulted in widespread damage across Canberra's north west on January 3.
Evoenergy should also establish a list of vulnerable people to better direct help during extended power outages, improve their minimum staffing levels during holiday periods and be subject to more parliamentary oversight, the inquiry found.
The inquiry recommended Evoenergy be listed as a territory owned corporation in legislation so its annual reports are considered by parliamentary committees each year.
Evoenergy, in a statement on Thursday, said it was already working to evaluating rules to allow ACT Emergency Services staff to work near the electricity grid during storms.
"Evoenergy is highly experienced in managing emergencies and unplanned outages. We have trained and prepared crews ready to respond. However, we can always learn from events like these, and we know we can always be doing more to serve the community," the grid operator said.
"We know there are opportunities to improve the way Evoenergy responds during storm events in the future, including providing more timely, frequent and effective communications to our customers."
Evoenergy said it was upgrading its systems to introduce SMS notifications for unplanned power outages, prompted by feedback from a survey of residents affected by the January storm.
"We welcome inquiries like this to ensure we are reflecting on how we can all better support the Canberra community," the grid operator said.
The Assembly's standing committee on health and community wellbeing said the ACT government should better co-ordinate its response to severe storms and consider providing financial help to residents to clear up their yards after damaging weather.
The committee also recommended a government review of the rules for removing potentially hazardous trees and branches.
"The legal protections given to trees in Canberra may be causing some potentially dangerous trees to be left without pruning or removal, further increasing that chance that they will cause damage in future weather events or during drought," the committee's report said.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
