The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberrans will soon get SMS notifications for unplanned power outages, part of Evoenergy's West Belconnen storm response

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:22am, first published 4:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falling trees damaged electricity grid infrastructure in West Belconnen after a January 3 storm. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The ACT's electricity grid operator is working to introduce SMS notifications for unplanned power outages and has conceded it can learn from the response to a damaging storm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.