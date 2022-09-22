I have mentioned the fluid and fugitive qualities of the encaustic medium in both formal and imaginative sense. The infusion of these into the works imbues an almost spectral quality into much of the landscape motif as depicted. The landscape for Priestley, while vehemently her thematic source, is a "presence" redolent of the creative imagination as much as a physical place. The elision of the real and the poetic, the physical with the imaginative finds beautiful expression in this carefully wrought exhibition.