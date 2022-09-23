Federal Indigenous politicians have spoken out following the Queen's death, acknowledging the "painful" emotions felt by some Australians.
Fourteen days of mourning Queen Elizabeth II concluded on Friday.
In the House of Representatives and the Senate, most politicians wore black.
In speeches, party leaders like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition leader Peter Dutton reiterated their previous sentiments.
Mr Albanese said the Queen served with dignity and grace, and brought "commitment and spirit to service and duty" to her role.
Mr Dutton said the Queen was dedicated to her family, and Nationals leader David Littleproud said she visited many regional areas in Australia.
"Her Majesty graced towns across the regions more than 60 times in a stunning display of affection for our land," Mr Littleproud said.
"Regional Australia will be devastated by her Majesty's passing, but can take great comfort [that] she's at peace."
The final day of mourning also gave Indigenous politicians the opportunity to make their feelings on the Queen and monarchy clear.
Indigenous Affairs Minister and Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney said the Queen was a "painful reminder" of the past for some First Nations people.
"The Queen's relationship with Indigenous Australians reflects both how far we have come and how far we still have to go," she said.
"For many Indigenous Australians, the legacy of the monarchy is fraught - a complex, difficult and painful reminder of the impact of colonisation.
"I believe deeply Her Majesty understood in a very real way the concept of sovereignty was never ceded."
The Queen was an "incredible woman", Labor Senator for the Northern Territory and Yanyuwa woman Malarndirri McCarthy said.
Senator McCarthy said her own family had different feelings following the death of the Queen.
"I know my aunties felt sad. They saw the queen as a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother," she said.
"I know my brothers felt differently. I know my uncles felt differently. As we reflected too, on what the monarchy has meant, and what the world of colonialism has meant.
"For now we acknowledge the incredible memory of an incredible woman."
Fellow Northern Territory Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, a Warlpiri/Celtic woman from the Country Liberal Party, called the Queen "a remarkable elder".
"I have great admiration for her as a woman," she said.
"We would not be the nation we are today if it wasn't for the support, devotedness and guidance of the Monarchy under Queen Elizabeth's reign.
"We can be grateful that it was in fact the British who settled here before the many other possible colonists. [The Queen] served us with grace, fairness and thoughtfulness during her reign."
Greens Senator Western Australian Senator and Yamatji-Noongar woman Dordina Cox said it required bravery to speak up against the monarchy.
"We are a mature nation capable of conversations that both commemorate the life of a public figure while calling out the problematic legacy of the British Empire," she said.
"I will respectfully acknowledge the long and dutiful life of the Queen with reference to our relational sphere that continues some of the oppressive systems that benefit a few."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
