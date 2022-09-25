The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT recreation land needs stronger protection, ex-NCA planner David Wright says

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pitch and Putt ACT secretary David Wright, who wants the ACT government to do more to protect recreational land. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government needs to do more to ensure recreational land, including golf courses, are not lost to development by forcing site owners to comply with planning rules or imposing stronger consequences, a former National Capital Authority chief planner has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.