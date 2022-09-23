It's taken two years but the ACT Greens finally seem prepared to publicly flex their hydrogen-powered muscles to their Labor government counterparts.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has decided to come out against parts of the territory's proposed planning bill and, consequently, has removed the party from cabinet discussions on the bill.
The party has also come out against more than $41 million of funding to the territory's horse racing industry and will vote against this portion of the territory budget.
But is this new found confidence because the Greens suddenly feel emboldened to speak up or is it simply an attempt by the party to be seen to be different from Labor?
Two years into the electoral cycle and Labor and the Greens have mostly presented a united front.
But it's the middle of the parliamentary term and the Greens party has the most to lose.
The party's shock 2020 election success - where they won six seats - gave the Greens extraordinary bargaining power.
The Greens were able to secure three ministers and get Labor to agree on more ambitious climate policies around electric vehicles and phasing out gas from the territory.
However, the ghosts of the 2012 election would, no doubt, weigh heavily on Mr Rattenbury. In that election the Greens went from having four members to one with Mr Rattenbury the only one to retain his seat.
There are definitely fears history could repeat in 2024.
The party walks a delicate tightrope. They are in government and are ultimately responsible for decisions made by that government.
By flexing their muscles too much the Greens know they are opening themselves up to criticism.
If the Greens come out against government policy they face accusations of hypocrisy.
But if the party is not seen to be standing up to Labor then they risk isolating their party members and voting base.
Former Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur wrote, in an essay for Green Agenda, earlier this year that being part of the ACT government had changed the Greens. She said the party's policies had become less idealistic and closer to Labor's platform.
"Voting for the ACT Greens in the ACT election has become voting for the status quo, or voting against the Liberal party, not a protest vote seeking change," Ms Le Couteur said.
"When we are in government we should push policies that are needed not just what we think will keep us in government, or get us in. We need to be clear about limitations to action and be bold in action."
It's interesting the areas the Greens have chosen to differentiate themselves - planning and horse racing.
They are issues that are unlikely to humiliate Labor.
Taking a stance on horse racing is hardly surprising from the Greens. When the party votes against public funding for the industry next month it will merely be a protest because the Liberals will not vote with them.
In fact, the Liberals have taken up the cause of the racing industry and they are being compensated nicely for that as donations are pouring in from racing groups.
Planning is a very contentious issue in the territory and the Greens are probably hoping if they argue for improved community consultation the party will endear themselves to some in the community.
There are highly engaged groups of people in the nation's capital who deeply care about planning but for most it's not a make or break issue. It remains to be seen whether this will have any real impact.
The real test for the Greens over the next two years will be if they are prepared to speak out and take a stronger stance about other issues that could embarrass Labor, including the housing crisis, the struggling health system and procurement issues.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
